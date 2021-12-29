Christian Cage Reveals Sole Reason He Joined AEW After Leaving WWE

Photo credit: AEW

Christian Cage revealed Tuesday that Tony Khan was chiefly responsible for his decision to sign with AEW earlier this year.

In an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada, Cage said his desire to work for Khan was the driving force behind his choice:

"Having one conversation with Tony about it, I wasn't even halfway through the conversation with him and I was like, 'This is the place for me.' It was based solely on him. Obviously, he had assembled a great roster of talent, but more than anything, I wanted to work for him. I wanted to be a part of AEW and help it grow."

The 48-year-old Cage had been retired from wrestling for about seven years due to injury before making a surprise appearance in the WWE men's Royal Rumble match in January.

That marked Christian's first true match since 2014, and he looked like he barely missed a beat in making it to the final four.

It was widely assumed that Christian would continue his wrestling career with WWE, especially since his longtime tag team partner and friend Edge made his WWE return one year earlier after suffering what was believed to be a career-ending neck injury.

Instead, Christian shocked the wrestling world by making his AEW debut at the Revolution pay-per-view in March.

Christian has been involved in some notable AEW matches and moments since then, including beating Kenny Omega for the Impact Wrestling World Championship on the first episode of Rampage in August.

Cage later went on to face Omega in the main event of All Out in September for the AEW World Championship, although he fell short.

While Christian has fallen into more of a supporting role since then, he expressed his belief that AEW is a "destination where performers want to be" and added that he is having "the most fun" and is "the most excited" he has been throughout his career.

