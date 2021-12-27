Peter King Pitches Broncos Trading for Packers' Aaron Rodgers, Signing Davante Adams

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams both made references to The Last Dance heading into the 2021 NFL season.

While it's possible one or both stars winds up leaving Green Bay this offseason, Peter King of NBC Sports has an idea that could keep them together outside the greater Wisconsin area.

King delved into a scenario where the Denver Broncos fire coach Vic Fangio in favor of Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, land Adams in free agency and then trade first- and fourth-round picks in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023 along with wideout Jerry Jeudy to the Packers for Rodgers.

While that scenario playing out exactly how King envisioned is unlikely, an Adams-Rodgers pairing in Denver cannot be discounted. The Broncos have one of the most promising young cores of skill-position players in football, making them attractive to Rodgers if he were to decide to force a trade out of Green Bay this offseason.

Green Bay seems unlikely to allow Adams to walk into free agency; he looks like a prime candidate for the franchise tag, even if the Packers' messy cap situation tries getting in the way. Adams is the type of player who can command multiple draft picks in trade talks, so even a short-term tag before trading him feels like the likelier option.

If the Broncos want to throw all their chips to the middle of the table, there are worse ways to do it than keeping Rodgers and Adams together.