5-Star WR Prospect Carnell Tate Commits to Ohio State over Notre Dame, LSU, More

Class of 2023 5-star wide receiver Carnell Tate announced his commitment to Ohio State on Monday.

"It was the coaching staff," Tate told John Garcia Jr. of Sports Illustrated. "I love the coaching staff and have built a strong bond with them. I know that my future is in great hands with them, and they will help me develop into a potential first-round pick and achieve all of my dreams and aspirations. It is a great program, overall."

Tate especially praised receivers coach Brian Hartline while making his commitment.

"Coach [Brian] Hartline this what made Ohio State right for me," Tate told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. "His development is very important to me. I know he would help develop me into a first-round pick and a great receiver."

Tate chose the Buckeyes over finalists LSU, Notre Dame and Tennessee.

A 6'2", 185-pound wideout from IMG Academy in Florida, Tate is the No. 3 receiver in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He was named a MaxPreps All-Florida Preseason second-team selection on offense prior to his junior season. Tate spent his freshman year at Marist High School in Chicago.

Tate is described as "the type of wide receiver that always seems to be open" by 247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins, who also pointed to Tate's ability to win at the line of scrimmage against both zone and man-to-man coverage.

Ivins added that Tate "should be viewed as one of the top pass-catchers in a deep 2023 wide receiver class and a potential all-conference type of player for a Top 25 program. Ability to consistently shake defenders and generate big plays will eventually have him on the radar of NFL scouts."

Tate is a strong get for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. His addition gives the Buckeyes their first 5-star recruit in the 2023 class.