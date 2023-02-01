5-Star Athlete Nyckoles Harbor Commits to South Carolina over Oregon, Maryland

Photo Credit: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

South Carolina added one of the best players in the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday.

Nyckoles Harbor joined the Gamecocks, choosing the school over Oregon, Michigan and Maryland.

Harbor, who checks in at 6'5" and 225 pounds, is a 5-star athlete and the No. 19 overall player, No. 1 athlete and No. 1 recruit from Washington D.C. in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

A number of marquee programs were interested during the recruiting process, including Maryland, Michigan, Oregon and South Carolina.

His combination of agility and speed is the first thing that stands out considering he ran track in high school. He is also a versatile playmaker who played wide receiver, tight end and defensive end during his high school career.

Yet Harbor's best position may be pass-rusher, and he has NFL potential when it comes to exploding off the edge and blowing past offensive tackles.

On3 Sports suggested he has "the best combination of size and speed we've seen from a young prospect," which should help him see the field in the immediate future at the collegiate level.

He also figures to improve as he enters a college strength and conditioning program, honing his immense potential as a defensive end by focusing on one side of the ball—if that is the path he chooses to take.

If Harbor realizes his potential, he will be one of the most effective players in the 2023 class and a leader for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina appears to be trending in the right direction under head coach Shane Beamer after eight wins in the 2022 season. It notched notable victories over Tennessee and Clemson, which shook up the College Football Playoff race.

However, they're still battling to reach the level of Georgia and Alabama within the SEC. The best way to do that is by landing difference-makers on the recruiting trail, and the Gamecocks got one of those in Harbor.