Wyoming Recruits Transfer QBs with Statement Promoting Football Program on Twitter

Wyoming is looking for a quarterback, and it isn't hiding it.

After quarterback Levi Williams entered the transfer portal following the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl win over Kent State, the program posted something of a help-wanted message on Twitter explaining it will look for a signal-caller in the portal or junior college:

"The college football landscape is changing with the one-time transfer rule and NIL. Our staff anticipated this movement and have a clear vision to navigate these uncharted waters. After a successful early signing day, Cowboy Football will address the need to sign a quarterback via the transfer portal or junior college.

We believe this is a great opportunity for a transfer quarterback to make an impact on our program. We've seen that before when we brought Josh Allen into our program, and we're excited for the next chapter of Cowboy Football."

The mention of Allen is particularly notable since he started his collegiate career at Reedley College before transferring to the Cowboys and eventually becoming the No. 7 overall pick of the NFL draft.

He is now one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Williams' decision to leave comes after he tallied five total touchdowns in the win over Kent State.