5-Star WR Zachariah Branch Commits to USC over Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma

Photo Credit: Blair Angulo, 247Sports

Zachariah Branch is following his brother Zion to USC.

After Zion Branch committed to the Trojans earlier this month, Zachariah did the same Friday.

Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports reported the news, noting the wide receiver chose USC over Oklahoma, Alabama and Ohio State:

The newest Trojan commit is a 5-star prospect and the No. 14 overall player, No. 2 wide receiver and No. 1 player from the state of Nevada in the 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

