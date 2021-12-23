Kyle O'Reilly Comments on AEW Debut After Leaving WWE NXT

Source: WWE.com

After a four-year run in WWE, Kyle O'Reilly reunited with Adam Cole and Bobby Fish when he made a surprise All Elite Wrestling debut on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite.

With Fish distracting the referee during a match between Cole and Orange Cassidy, O'Reilly came through the crowd to attack Cassidy and help his former Undisputed Era stablemate get the win.

After AEW president Tony Khan confirmed O'Reilly's signing with the company, the Violent Artist took to Twitter to speak about his new home:

O'Reilly also declared that "reDRagon is back," referencing the tag-team name he and Fish used when they debuted in Ring of Honor back in 2012.

He will make his AEW in-ring debut next week on Dynamite: New Year’s Smash when Undisputed Era takes on Orange Cassidy and Best Friends in a trios match.

O'Reilly previously worked in WWE on the NXT brand. He debuted with the company in 2017, alongside Cole and Fish, and won the NXT tag-team titles three different times.

After Cole and Fish left, O'Reilly transitioned to singles competition for most of this year. The 34-year-old's final appearance in WWE was on the Dec. 7 episode of NXT 2.0 when he lost to Von Wagner in a steel cage match.

