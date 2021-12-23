Kyle O'Reilly Comments on AEW Debut After Leaving WWE NXT

Kyle O'Reilly Comments on AEW Debut After Leaving WWE NXTDecember 23, 2021
After a four-year run in WWE, Kyle O'Reilly reunited with Adam Cole and Bobby Fish when he made a surprise All Elite Wrestling debut on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite.
With Fish distracting the referee during a match between Cole and Orange Cassidy, O'Reilly came through the crowd to attack Cassidy and help his former Undisputed Era stablemate get the win.
All Elite Wrestling on TNT @AEWonTNT
SURPRISE SHAWTY ‼️ <a href="https://twitter.com/KORcombat?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KORcombat</a> is here on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWDynamite?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWDynamite</a> !!!! <a href="https://t.co/Mssqv7YWJT">pic.twitter.com/Mssqv7YWJT</a>
After AEW president Tony Khan confirmed O'Reilly's signing with the company, the Violent Artist took to Twitter to speak about his new home:
O'Reilly also declared that "reDRagon is back," referencing the tag-team name he and Fish used when they debuted in Ring of Honor back in 2012.
He will make his AEW in-ring debut next week on Dynamite: New Year’s Smash when Undisputed Era takes on Orange Cassidy and Best Friends in a trios match.
O'Reilly previously worked in WWE on the NXT brand. He debuted with the company in 2017, alongside Cole and Fish, and won the NXT tag-team titles three different times.
After Cole and Fish left, O'Reilly transitioned to singles competition for most of this year. The 34-year-old's final appearance in WWE was on the Dec. 7 episode of NXT 2.0 when he lost to Von Wagner in a steel cage match.
