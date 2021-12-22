Texans Rumors: 'Some Chatter in NFL Circles' About David Culley's Future as HC

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

The Houston Texans are reportedly considering moving on from David Culley after just one year with him as head coach.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday that "there is at least some chatter in NFL circles about David Culley's future in Houston" and it "has been going on for a few weeks now."

The Texans are 3-11 in Culley's first opportunity as a head coach. He has served as an assistant around the league since 1994.

ESPN's Dan Graziano countered that the Texans could give him a second year, if only because it might be difficult to land a top candidate:

"If general manager Nick Caserio has a difference-making head-coaching candidate in mind, he might be better off waiting until after the 2022 season, when the direction of the franchise has a little more clarity, if he wants to attract the best possible candidates."

The Texans were just 4-12 in 2020 and have played all season without Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson, who requested a trade in January amid dissatisfaction with the franchise.

In the spring, 22 civil lawsuits were filed against him by women alleging sexual assault and misconduct. He is not set to be deposed until at least February. Ten women have also filed criminal complaints against Watson that are being investigated by the Houston Police Department.

Without any first- or second-round pick in the 2021 draft, the roster is relatively devoid of talent.

The team ranks 31st in points scored per game (14.8) and 29th in points allowed (26.6).

Adding in the uncertainty at quarterback, this likely won't be a top destination for perspective head coaching candidates this offseason.

Houston could let Culley stay in charge for at least another season as the organization continues its rebuild.