Former Ohio State QB Jack Miller to Transfer to Florida: 'Excited to Get to Work'

Former Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller committed to Florida on Tuesday.

Miller will fill the void in the Gators' quarterback room left by Emory Jones, who entered the transfer portal. The Arizona native went 7-of-14 for 101 yards in mop-up duty for OSU during the 2021 season.

The redshirt freshman was a 4-star recruit and the No. 13 pro-style quarterback in the 2020 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Had he stayed with the Buckeyes, Miller would've seen his path to the starting job blocked by Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud and Kyle McCord in 2022. The Buckeyes already had former No. 1 overall recruit Quinn Ewers transfer to Texas for presumably the same reason.

Miller's situation in Columbus was complicated by his November arrest for operating a vehicle while impaired. He subsequently pleaded guilty to reckless operation, a misdemeanor.

In terms of playing time, Miller will probably have little in the way of guarantees since Anthony Richardson isn't going anywhere.

The freshman had Florida fans demanding he be named the starter after throwing for 192 yards and two touchdowns and running for 275 yards and two touchdowns in the team's first two games.

Former head coach Dan Mullen looked a bit more justified for taking a cautious approach with the 6'4" signal-caller when the Gators lost 34-7 to Georgia on Oct. 30.

Inside the final three minutes of the first half, Richardson committed three turnovers (two interceptions and one fumble) that Georgia turned into 21 points to take a commanding 24-0 lead.

A meniscus injury will keep him out for Thursday's Gasparilla Bowl against UCF, eliminating the chance for him to end 2021 on a high note.

With the experience he gained this year, Richardson should be better next season. Any advantage he might've had over Miller in terms of continuity is probably nonexistent, though, since the offense could look a lot different under new coach Billy Napier.

The pro-style QB's transfer will likely make that position battle one of the more closely followed when spring practices begin.