Nick Saban Says Alabama Will Use Safety Protocols Ahead of College Football Playoff

Alabama head coach Nick Saban told reporters on Monday that the team was once again utilizing its COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols from a year ago, which includes social distancing during team meetings and wearing masks in the facilities.

"Am I concerned?" he said. "I'm always concerned when there's an issue out there, and we want to do the best we can to help our players be concerned about the issue and respect it so they have the best opportunity to stay safe."

