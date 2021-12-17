4-Star TE Prospect Jaleel Skinner Flips Commitment from Alabama to Miami

Photo credit: 247Sports

Tight end prospect Jaleel Skinner announced Friday he will sign with Miami after initially committing to Alabama.

The 4-star prospect committed to Alabama in October but chose not to sign his letter of intent during Wednesday's start of the early signing period. He has now flipped his commitment, becoming one of the top players in the 2022 class for new head coach Mario Cristobal.

Skinner is considered the third-best tight end in the country, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and the No. 98 player overall.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.