X

    4-Star TE Prospect Jaleel Skinner Flips Commitment from Alabama to Miami

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVDecember 17, 2021

    Photo credit: 247Sports

    Tight end prospect Jaleel Skinner announced Friday he will sign with Miami after initially committing to Alabama.

    Jaleel Skinner @jaleel_skinner

    305 I’m coming 🧡💚 <a href="https://t.co/YociD9gDuc">pic.twitter.com/YociD9gDuc</a>

    Canes Football @CanesFootball

    Oh you thought we were done...<br><br>Welcome to The U, <a href="https://twitter.com/jaleel_skinner?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jaleel_skinner</a>! <a href="https://t.co/HyplSp9yZh">pic.twitter.com/HyplSp9yZh</a>

    The 4-star prospect committed to Alabama in October but chose not to sign his letter of intent during Wednesday's start of the early signing period. He has now flipped his commitment, becoming one of the top players in the 2022 class for new head coach Mario Cristobal.

    Skinner is considered the third-best tight end in the country, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and the No. 98 player overall.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.