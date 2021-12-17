Knicks' Immanuel Quickley Enters Health and Safety Protocols; Out vs. Celtics

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The New York Knicks announced guard Immanuel Quickley will miss Saturday's road game against the Boston Celtics after being placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Friday.

Quickley has averaged 10.2 points, 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds across 29 appearances (one start) for the Knicks in 2021-22, his second NBA season.

The 2020 first-round pick played a key role in New York's 116-103 win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night. He tallied 24 points on seven three-pointers along with four boards and four dimes in 32 minutes.

Afterward, the University of Kentucky product joked about taking extra precautions as COVID-19 cases started to mount within the team's roster.

"I've been showering with my mask on," Quickley told Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

It wasn't enough to keep him off the Knicks' protocol list, which now stands at five players. He joins RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes, Kevin Knox II and Obi Toppin.

Quickley was voted to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team last season following a debut campaign where he averaged 11.4 points in 64 games.

No timetable was provided for his return.

The Knicks will have to use a makeshift rotation until players clear protocols. Miles McBride and Wayne Selden could see a significant uptick in playing time in the short term.

In addition, Derrick Rose left Thursday's game with ankle soreness to further New York's depth issues. It could pave the way for Kemba Walker to rejoin the rotation for a bit.

After Saturday's clash with the Celtics, the Knicks open a three-game homestand Tuesday night when they host the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden.