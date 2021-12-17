Knicks' Derrick Rose Ruled Out vs. Rockets After Suffering Ankle Injury

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose has been ruled out for the second half of Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets because of a sore right ankle.

Rose had zero points (0-of-2 shooting), one assist and one rebound in 12 minutes of action prior to exiting.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft, Rose provides the Knicks with a veteran presence off the bench. The floor general averaged 12.4 points and 4.1 assists through his first 25 appearances this season.

The Knicks acquired Rose in February for his second run with the team after he spent the 2016-17 season in New York. After emerging as a key contributor in 35 games last year, he was signed to a three-year contract extension worth $43.6 million this past offseason.

Rose has also played for the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons in his career.

The Knicks have struggled to find consistency this season. After starting the year with a 5-1 record, they entered Thursday at 12-16.

Without the three-time All-Star, the Knicks will be denied a player who provides stability off the bench.

Second-year point guard Immanuel Quickley is likely to see more minutes in Rose's absence. The Kentucky product entered Thursday averaging 9.7 points and 2.5 assists in 21.5 minutes per game. Veteran shooting guard Alec Burks also could take on more of the ball-handling duties.

Of course, veteran Kemba Walker—who was removed from the team's rotation last month—is also an option.