Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett Declares for 2022 NFL Draft, Will Skip Peach Bowl

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

After a stellar senior season, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett announced on Twitter that he will enter the 2022 NFL draft.

Pickett said he will not play in Pitt's Peach Bowl matchup against Michigan State and he will instead focus on preparing and training for his impending NFL career.

Pickett led the Panthers to an ACC championship this season, defeating Wake Forest 45-21 in the title game. It was the program's first conference title since 2010 when it was in the Big East.

The fifth-year senior ends his collegiate career as Pitt's single-season and all-time record holder in passing yards, touchdowns and completions. Pickett threw for 4,319 passing yards and 42 touchdowns this season, surpassing Dan Marino's all-time school record for touchdowns in the ACC title game.

Thanks to Pickett's standout season, he was named ACC Player of the Year and was awarded the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm. He was also named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, finishing third in the voting behind winner and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young along with Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Pickett had said after the conference championship game that he planned to play for the Panthers in the postseason. Pitt losing offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who resigned and accepted the same position at Nebraska on Dec. 7, could have factored into Pickett's decision to forgo the Peach Bowl.

In Pickett's absence, Pitt will likely turn to backup quarterback Nick Patti to start against Michigan State. In five appearances this season in relief of Pickett, Patti has completed 12 of 14 passes for 140 yards.