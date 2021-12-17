Former Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez Announces He Will Transfer to Kansas State

AP Photo/Andy Manis

Adrian Martinez is going to finish his college football career with Kansas State.

The former Nebraska quarterback announced Thursday he is transferring to the Wildcats for the 2022 season.

Martinez announced Dec. 2 that he was entering the transfer portal after spending four years at Nebraska.

Coming out of high school in 2018, he was one of the first big recruiting wins for head coach Scott Frost. The California native was a 4-star prospect and the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback in his class, per 247Sports composite rankings.

Despite some promising moments, Martinez's tenure with the Cornhuskers was largely disappointing. He threw for 8,495 yards, 45 touchdowns and 30 interceptions and completed 63.5 percent of his attempts in 39 games.

A shoulder injury prevented Martinez from starting Nebraska's regular-season finale against Iowa. Freshman Logan Smothers started in his place and accounted for 262 yards with two rushing touchdowns in a 28-21 loss.

Kansas State has a need for a new starting quarterback with Skylar Thompson set to wrap up his college career in the Texas Bowl against LSU on Jan. 4.

If Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman wants to have a competition for the starting job, Martinez will likely contend with Will Howard throughout the offseason.