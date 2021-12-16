Myles Brennan to Stay with Brian Kelly, LSU After Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

AP Photo/L.G. Patterson

Myles Brennan will remain at LSU after initially entering the transfer portal, an LSU spokesman confirmed to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Brennan also announced the move on social media, tweeting: "There’s no place like home. Let’s ride tiger nation!"

The Tigers' account had its own message to fans after the decision:

Brennan's future with the team was uncertain after LSU parted ways with head coach Ed Orgeron. It seems he is willing to stick around under new coach Brian Kelly as he tries to live up to his enormous potential.

This news also comes after LSU starting quarterback Max Johnson entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

Brennan suffered a broken arm that required surgery ahead of the 2021 season, allowing Johnson to take over the starting job. The Tigers finished 6-6, including a 3-5 record in SEC play.

Injuries were also a problem for Brennan in 2020, as he suffered a torn abdominal muscle that ended his season after three games.

It has limited the quarterback to just 201 pass attempts across five years on campus, totaling 1,712 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. Brennan was a 4-star recruit out of high school, considered the No. 6 quarterback in the 2017 class by 247Sports composite rankings.

Brennan will look for more success under Kelly, who helped Notre Dame average at least 30 points per game in each of the past eight seasons. LSU averaged 27.1 points per game this year, 77th in FBS.