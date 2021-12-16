No. 4 UCLA vs. Alabama State Postponed Because of Covid-19 Protocols

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The UCLA men's basketball team is the latest to be affected by the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The Bruins, who are ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25, announced that Wednesday's home game against Alabama State has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.

UCLA had announced earlier on Wednesday that head coach Mick Cronin would miss the game because of COVID-19 protocols and associate head coach Darren Savino would coach the team in his place. Canceling the game altogether indicates that Cronin wasn't the only person within the program to be affected.

The Bruins have a record of 8-1 and are on a four-game win streak, most recently defeating Marquette in a road game Saturday. UCLA also won by forfeiture against the Washington Huskies because of COVID-19 issues within their program.

UCLA advanced to the Final Four last season for the first time since 2008 and has looked like a contender to make another run in the tournament this season. The Bruins have four double-digit scorers, led by junior guard Johnny Juzang's 16.6 points per game. Juzang was named to the AP preseason All-America team.

There has been no further announcement about the rescheduling of UCLA's game against Alabama State as of this writing. The Bruins' next scheduled game is a high-profile matchup against North Carolina on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic. The Tar Heels are on a five-game win streak.

It is not yet known if UCLA's COVID-19 protocols will affect the status of Saturday's game.