Drew Timme, Kofi Cockburn, Johnny Juzang Top 2021-22 AP Preseason All-America Team

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme was unanimously selected to the Associated Press' 2021-22 preseason All-America team.

Timme is joined by Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, UCLA guard Johnny Juzang, Villanova guard Collin Gillespie and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis on the first team ahead of the upcoming men's college basketball season.

Gonzaga enters the campaign as the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 preseason poll after reaching the national title game last season. Timme is a major reason for the high expectations after averaging 19.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, including 20.3 points per contest during the NCAA tournament.

Perhaps the only thing that could limit Timme's production this season is the presence of new teammate Chet Holmgren, who's the No. 1 recruit in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. The two 7-footers could battle each other for rebounds and easy baskets in the post all season long.

Juzang is another player with high expectations after a great postseason run.

UCLA went from the play-in game to the Final Four thanks to Juzang, who averaged 22.8 points in six games. The guard elected to forgo the NBA draft and return for the 2021-22 season, lifting the Bruins to No. 2 in the preseason poll.

Cockburn was an All-American last season with averages of 17.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. Along with Ayo Dosunmu, who left for the NBA in 2021, Illinois won the Big Ten tournament title and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Though Illinois suffered a second-round loss to Loyola of Chicago, Cockburn will look to bounce back as the team's leader in the post.

Fellow Big Ten big man Jackson-Davis will hope for any team success after Indiana went its fifth straight season without an NCAA tournament bid. Jackson-Davis still thrived individually with averages of 19.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game last season.

Gillespie is the most experienced player on this list, having already played four years at Villanova. The guard was part of the 2017-18 squad that won a national championship and has helped his team win Big East regular-season titles in each of the past three years.

A season-ending knee injury in March cut his chance to compete for more postseason accolades, but it provided incentive to return for a fifth year. If he can stay healthy, he could be one of the top guards in college basketball.