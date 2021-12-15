Oxford HS Shooting Victim Tate Myre Honored with Michigan State Recruiting Class

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Tate Myre, who was killed in the Oxford High School shooting in Michigan on Nov. 30, will be an honorary member of the Michigan State Spartans' football recruiting class.

Head coach Mel Tucker announced on Wednesday that Myre will be included in the Spartans' 2022 class.

Myre was among four students killed. Six other students were injured in the attack.

Per Sarah Rahal of the Detroit News, Myre played tight end and running back for the football team and hoped to play in college at Michigan State, Grand Valley State, Wayne State or Texas A&M.

Per ESPN's Tom VanHaaren, Myre was a 2023 football recruit and had taken a recruiting visit to Toledo days before the shooting.

Several Michigan-based sports teams honored the victims of the shooting. The University of Michigan football team wore a jersey patch during the Big Ten Championship Game against Iowa.

The Detroit Lions had special decals on their helmets and wore custom T-shirts and hats for their Dec. 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings, in addition to holding a moment of silence.

Myre received a regional award from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association in February.