5-Star EDGE Marvin Jones Jr. Commits to Georgia over Alabama, FSU

Photo credit: 247Sports

Georgia landed a potentially elite pass-rusher in Marvin Jones Jr. on Wednesday.

The 5-star prospect announced his commitment to play college football at Georgia, choosing it over other prestigious programs such as Alabama and Florida State.

According to the 247Sports' composite rankings, Jones is the No. 22 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, as well as the No. 2 edge and No. 4 player from the state of Florida.

Jones, who is the son of longtime New York Jets linebacker Marvin Jones, has starred at American Heritage Schools in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at the high school level.

Per 247Sports, he broke out as a pass-rusher in a big way in 2020, finishing with 13 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 55 tackles.

His numbers weren't as good in 2021, as they dipped to five sacks, six tackles for loss and 46 tackles, but he showed more versatility in being a stand-up pass-rusher from the edge.

At 6'4½" and 245 pounds, Jones already has good size for an outside rusher and shouldn't have much trouble transitioning to the collegiate level from a physicality standpoint.

Andrew Ivins, the Southeast recruiting analyst for 247Sports, has compared Jones to current Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former University of Washington pass-rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, who has three sacks as a rookie first-round pick.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is widely regarded as one of the best defensive minds in college football, and he has recruited at a high level on that side of the ball as a result.

With Smart at the controls, the Bulldogs lead the nation this season with just 9.5 points allowed per game.

Jones could help Georgia maintain that level of defensive dominance and help keep the team in national championship contention moving forward as well.