Auburn QB Bo Nix Announces He Will Enter Transfer Portal as Graduate Transfer

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Bo Nix's career with the Auburn Tigers has come to an end.

The quarterback announced on his Instagram page that he plans on leaving the program as a graduate transfer. Nix started the last three years for Auburn and arrived at the school as a 5-star prospect in the class of 2019, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Nix appeared well on his way to stardom when he started the season opener in 2019 and led the Tigers to a victory over Oregon. He also led the team to a victory over archrival Alabama that season behind two total touchdowns and ended up as the SEC Freshman of the Year.

Unfortunately for Auburn and the quarterback, consistency became an issue as his career continued.

He threw for 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his second season and appeared to take something of a step back. The team also went from 9-4 during his freshman campaign to 6-5 in his second season.

The Tigers were just 6-6 in 2021, and Nix missed the final two games thanks to a broken ankle after he at least improved on his turnovers with 11 touchdown passes to three interceptions.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He was more of a game manager than anything else during his time at Auburn, which surely wasn't what the program wasn't looking for when it brought in a 5-star signal-caller as it attempted to keep pace with the Crimson Tide in SEC and national championship races.

Auburn may now turn to LSU transfer TJ Finley, who went 17-of-26 for 137 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in a four-overtime loss to Alabama earlier this season.

As for Nix, he will add a veteran quarterback to whichever school he chooses as a graduate transfer.