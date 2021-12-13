Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald Stretchered Off Ice After Hit from Panthers' Ryan Lomberg

Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jacob MacDonald was stretchered off the ice during Sunday's game against the Florida Panthers.

The Avalanche announced MacDonald was "alert, responsive and has full movement" and undergoing further tests after the second-period hit from Panthers left-winger Ryan Lomberg.

The hit happened as MacDonald attempted to gather control of the puck and turn the corner. Lomberg unloaded with a relatively high hit, which caused a fight on the ice when the Avalanche took issue with it.

There was no penalty on the play despite the hard contact.

Sunday was MacDonald's seventh game of the season after he failed to register a single point in any of his first six games. He appeared in 33 games for the Avalanche last season and tallied nine points behind one goal and eight assists.

Lomberg entered play with six points on two goals and four assists after posting four points in 34 games last season.

Colorado was seen as a Stanley Cup contender at the start of the season and has largely put its slow start behind it with a 15-7-2 record thanks to three straight victories coming into Sunday's contest.

The Panthers entered play as one of the best teams in the league with an 18-4-4 record.