    Heisman Trophy Winner 2021: Twitter Reacts to Bryce Young's Presentation

    Adam WellsDecember 12, 2021

    Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

    Alabama has its second consecutive Heisman Trophy winner with Saturday's announcement that Bryce Young has been named the nation's most outstanding player.    

    Young, who is in his first season as the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback, came out on top in a four-man group that included Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. 

    Bleacher Report CFB @BR_CFB

    Welcome to the Heisman club, <a href="https://twitter.com/_bryce_young?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_bryce_young</a> 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/sPsLmeek9t">pic.twitter.com/sPsLmeek9t</a>

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Bryce Young wanted to prove it to himself 💪 <a href="https://t.co/pl9706B8To">pic.twitter.com/pl9706B8To</a>

    Rocco DiSangro @RoccoDiSangro

    The Heisman selfie<br><br>(Instagram/bryceyoung) <a href="https://t.co/2h3E4vrmkb">pic.twitter.com/2h3E4vrmkb</a>

    After spending much of the season without a clear Heisman front-runner, Young elevated himself to the front of the pack last weekend against Georgia. He threw for an SEC Championship Game-record 421 yards and accounted for four touchdowns in a 41-24 win. 

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    421 pass yards (SEC Championship Game record)<br><br>40 rush yards<br><br>4 total TD<br><br>Bryce Young put on a SHOW. <a href="https://t.co/kNmmNZCdE4">pic.twitter.com/kNmmNZCdE4</a>

    SEConCBS @SEConCBS

    It's been a Heisman season to remember for Bryce Young and <a href="https://twitter.com/AlabamaFTBL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AlabamaFTBL</a>. <a href="https://t.co/xUWjewFaNO">pic.twitter.com/xUWjewFaNO</a>

    Given how one-sided the results turned out to be, it certainly seems that lighting up a Bulldogs defense that had been the most dominant in the nation all season left a lasting impression on Heisman voters. 

    Trevor Woods @WoodsFootball

    Aidan Hutchinson finished 2nd in Heisman voting <a href="https://t.co/WRA6hVWXWU">pic.twitter.com/WRA6hVWXWU</a>

    After the award voting was announced, Young got a shoutout on Twitter from fellow Crimson Tide Heisman winners:

    DeVonta Smith @DeVontaSmith_6

    BACK TO BACK ! <a href="https://twitter.com/_bryce_young?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_bryce_young</a>

    Mark Ingram II @markingramII

    <a href="https://t.co/pa5f8cXPqd">https://t.co/pa5f8cXPqd</a> <a href="https://t.co/FD3dvIHWRQ">pic.twitter.com/FD3dvIHWRQ</a>

    DeVonta Smith, the 2020 Heisman winner, included a special video message to his former teammate: 

    Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL

    From one Heisman to another…<a href="https://twitter.com/_bryce_young?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_bryce_young</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DeVontaSmith_6?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DeVontaSmith_6</a> <br><br>Welcome to the Fraternity <a href="https://t.co/2k3Oq4N49p">pic.twitter.com/2k3Oq4N49p</a>

    Among the many byproducts of Alabama's incredible run of success under head coach Nick Saban is the program's dominance at producing Heisman winners.

    PFF College Football @PFF_College

    The 4th Heisman Trophy winner under Nick Saban🏆<br><br>Bryce Young, Alabama's 1st QB to win <a href="https://t.co/hFX4NzYYkc">pic.twitter.com/hFX4NzYYkc</a>

    Matt Brown @MattBrownCFB

    Bryce Young wins the Heisman and...<br><br>*Alabama is 6th school to win Heisman in back-to-back years<br><br>*Alabama joins 2004-05 USC and 1944-45-46 Army as only times one school had multiple top-5 finishers in back-to-back years<br><br>*Nick Saban joins Frank Leahy as only coaches of 4 winners

    Brett McMurphy @Brett_McMurphy

    Bryce Young becomes 1st Alabama quarterback to win Heisman Trophy. Also, SEC programs have won last 3 Heismans &amp; 8 of past 15

    Since 2009, Oklahoma is the only other program in the country with multiple Heisman Trophy winners. The Sooners did it in back-to-back years with Baker Mayfield (2017) and Kyler Murray (2018). 

    There's a strong possibility that Alabama could finish 2022 with a third consecutive Heisman Trophy. Young won't be eligible to turn pro until 2023, so he will return as the Crimson Tide quarterback next season. 

    Given how dominant Young was this season and how unstoppable the Crimson Tide offense has been for the past four years, there's no reason to think a repeat win for the 20-year-old is impossible. 

