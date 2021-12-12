Heisman Trophy Winner 2021: Twitter Reacts to Bryce Young's Presentation

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Alabama has its second consecutive Heisman Trophy winner with Saturday's announcement that Bryce Young has been named the nation's most outstanding player.

Young, who is in his first season as the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback, came out on top in a four-man group that included Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

After spending much of the season without a clear Heisman front-runner, Young elevated himself to the front of the pack last weekend against Georgia. He threw for an SEC Championship Game-record 421 yards and accounted for four touchdowns in a 41-24 win.

Given how one-sided the results turned out to be, it certainly seems that lighting up a Bulldogs defense that had been the most dominant in the nation all season left a lasting impression on Heisman voters.

After the award voting was announced, Young got a shoutout on Twitter from fellow Crimson Tide Heisman winners:

DeVonta Smith, the 2020 Heisman winner, included a special video message to his former teammate:

Among the many byproducts of Alabama's incredible run of success under head coach Nick Saban is the program's dominance at producing Heisman winners.

Since 2009, Oklahoma is the only other program in the country with multiple Heisman Trophy winners. The Sooners did it in back-to-back years with Baker Mayfield (2017) and Kyler Murray (2018).

There's a strong possibility that Alabama could finish 2022 with a third consecutive Heisman Trophy. Young won't be eligible to turn pro until 2023, so he will return as the Crimson Tide quarterback next season.

Given how dominant Young was this season and how unstoppable the Crimson Tide offense has been for the past four years, there's no reason to think a repeat win for the 20-year-old is impossible.