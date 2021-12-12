Mike Leach Says CFB Players Opting Out of Bowl Games 1 of 'Biggest Absurdities'

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, who reportedly makes $5 million per season, isn't a fan of unpaid college football players skipping college bowl games to begin preparing for the NFL draft.

"You've got an obligation to the place that helped build and develop you and finish it out in the bowl," he told reporters Saturday. "That's part of it. You owe it to your team, you owe it to your fans, you owe it to your coaches and it’s the most bizarre thing in the world to me."

"Somebody says, 'Well, I can't play one more game.' They think they're going to have a storied 10-year NFL career, and then they can't play one more college game," he continued. "Well, that's ridiculous. I mean, guys will go to the NFL, they'll make the Pro Bowl and then they'll play in the Pro Bowl. It's one of the biggest absurdities that I've seen, and it's selfish, too."

