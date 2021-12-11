AEW's Chris Jericho Posts Photo After Stay in Hospital for Treatable Illness

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

AEW star Chris Jericho posted a positive update Saturday following a brief stay in the hospital.

Jericho tweeted a photo of himself on a sidewalk and noted that he is "back on the streets":

Jericho's band, Fozzy, is in the United Kingdom for a tour, and the band was supposed to perform in Swansea, Wales, on Friday night, but the Swansea Sin City venue posted the following statement from the band, per WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton:

"Chris was checked into [the] hospital by doctors, with a non-COVID related, treatable health issue. Regrettably the show on Friday in Swansea is cancelled and all tickets will be refunded. Will have updates on Saturday's show in Nottingham and Sunday's show in London as soon as possible."

Following his hospitalization, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Robert Gunier) spoke to Jericho, who said: "I'm feeling good. They just wanted to observe me overnight, and I'm in the right place. Not COVID related."

The 51-year-old is one of AEW's biggest stars and has been since the beginning of the promotion in 2019.

Jericho, who won six world titles in WWE, was the first-ever AEW World champion, beating "Hangman" Adam Page in the main event of All Out 2019.

He would go on to hold the title for 182 days before dropping it to Jon Moxley at Revolution 2020.

Currently, Jericho is the leader of the Inner Circle stable, which also includes Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz. The group defeated Men of the Year and American Top Team in a Street Fight at Full Gear last month.