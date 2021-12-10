WWE Rumors: Kyle O'Reilly Becomes Free Agent After Contract Expires

WWE.com

WWE NXT Superstar Kyle O'Reilly is now a free agent after his contract expired, per PWInsider.

O'Reilly decided against signing a new deal with WWE, and his contract ended at midnight Friday.

That news comes amid fellow WWE NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano making the same decision about his future as he also opted against signing a new deal with the company.

Both wrestlers have been removed from WWE's internal roster.

Gargano said his goodbyes to WWE NXT this week:

As for O'Reilly, the 34-year-old Canadian leaves WWE after four years with NXT. He was a three-time WWE NXT tag team champion, and he also won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in 2018 with Adam Cole.

Cole, Roderick Strong, O'Reilly and Bobby Fish formed the Undisputed Era stable for three-and-a-half years. That feud ended when Cole attacked O'Reilly, thus forming a rivalry between those two.

O'Reilly's singles career included wrestling for the WWE NXT Championship in a fatal five-way match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. He did not land the belt, which Karrion Kross successfully defended.

O'Reilly's previous stops included Extreme Canadian Championship Wrestling, Ring of Honor, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and other independent circuit promotions. He started wrestling professionally in 2005.