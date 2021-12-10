AEW's Chris Jericho Hospitalized with 'Treatable Health Issue'

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

AEW superstar Chris Jericho has reportedly been hospitalized while with his band Fozzy on their 12-date “Save The World” tour of the United Kingdom.

The band was scheduled for a show on Friday night at the Swansea Sin City venue in Swansea, Wales. Per Wrestling Inc., the venue posted a message today from the band that read:

"Chris was checked into hospital by doctors, with a non-COVID-related, treatable health issue. Regrettably the show on Friday in Swansea is canceled and all tickets will be refunded. Will have updates on Saturday's show in Nottingham and Sunday’s show in London as soon as possible."

Jericho and Fozzy performed in Bournemouth, England, on Tuesday night. The tour was scheduled to finish with stops in Nottingham on Saturday and London on Sunday. Those shows have not been canceled as of this writing.

Jericho did not appear on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite due to the tour.