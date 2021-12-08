Former Cowboys HC, Giants OC Jason Garrett Reportedly Interested in Duke HC Job

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach and New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is reportedly interested in the Duke Blue Devils' head coaching job, according to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

This comes one day after Steve Wiseman of The News & Observer reported Garrett was on Duke's "radar" for the vacancy.

According to Wiseman, however, "Duke's focus is trained on assistants, led by Clemson's Tony Elliott and Texas A&M's Mike Elko."

Other names who have reportedly been explored by the Durham, North Carolina, university include Indianapolis Colts running backs coach Scottie Montgomery, Dallas Cowboys senior defensive assistant George Edwards, Mississippi State wide receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. and Duke interim head coach Trooper Taylor, per that report.

Duke is looking to replace David Cutcliffe after the school and former head coach mutually parted ways in late November. He spent 14 years leading the program, leading the Blue Devils to a 77-97 record and six bowl appearances.

It was a solid run for a school traditionally thought of as a basketball powerhouse and where football has often been perceived as an afterthought.

Hiring Garrett would bring with him an extensive resume that includes an eight-year NFL career as a backup quarterback, parts of six seasons as an NFL offensive coordinator with the Cowboys (2007-10) and Giants (2020-21) and parts of 10 seasons as an NFL head coach with Dallas.

The 55-year-old's tenure leading the Cowboys was up and down, as he went 85-67 but just 2-3 in three playoff appearances. And his tenure with the Giants was downright poor, as the offense finished 24th in yards and 28th in points last season and was 26th in yards and 28th in points this season before he was fired in November.

The Princeton graduate doesn't have coaching experience at the college level, but his NFL pedigree would make him a major hire for Duke.