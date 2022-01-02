The Usos Defeat New Day, Retain SmackDown Tag Team Titles at WWE Day 1 2022

Photo credit: WWE.com

The Usos beat The New Day to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WWE Day 1 on Saturday.

A series of near-falls occurred in the back half of the match, with Kofi Kingston notably hitting an S.O.S. on Jey Uso.

In the end, the Usos used their version of the 3D, popularized by the Dudley Boyz, on Kingston to earn the pin and the win.

The rivalry between the two groups dates back several years, but it was recently revived because of the program involving The New Day and The Bloodline.

Leading up to the champion vs. champion match between Roman Reigns and Big E at Survivor Series, The Bloodline aimed to decimate their rivals, and it largely succeeded over a couple of weeks.

First, Reigns and The Usos put Kingston on the shelf by injuring his leg. Then, they embarrassed King Woods during and after a high-stakes match on SmackDown.

Reigns and Woods faced each other in a bout to determine the true king of WWE. Woods won by disqualification, but The Usos attacked him afterward and The Tribal Chief took his crown.

The next week on SmackDown, The Bloodline attacked Woods again and destroyed everything related to his king character, including his crown, scepter and throne.

Big E ended up coming to Woods' aid later in the night, but Reigns and The Bloodline seemingly got the last laugh, as The Tribal Chief defeated the WWE champion in the main event of Survivor Series.

On Dec. 3, Woods aimed to get retribution against The Usos, and he took a step toward doing so with a big surprise, as Kingston made his return after a few weeks away.

Woods went on to beat Jey Uso in a singles match by disqualification after Jimmy Uso got involved, and The New Day managed to run their rivals off afterward.

That led to The Usos vs. The New Day being made official for Day 1, marking the latest in a long line of heated and entertaining title matches between the future Hall of Fame teams.

With The Usos retaining at Day 1, The New Day were denied what would have been their 12th tag team title reign.

