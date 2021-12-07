AEW's Matt Hardy Says Jeff Hardy Is 'OK' amid WWE Rumors

Bobby Bank/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling star Matt Hardy provided an update on his brother, WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy, amid rumors that Jeff was sent home from a WWE tour over the weekend.

According to H Jenkins of Ringside News, Matt took to his Twitch stream Monday and said the following:

"I did speak to Jeff for a little bit today. He's okay. He's good. I think he'll be fine. Once again, this isn't my business. If he wants to go into it with more detail, he'll do it himself. Jeff is okay. He is at home and okay. It's not my business or story to tell or explain. Besides that, it's not my story to tell because it's not my perspective. I love my brother and I want him to be okay and healthy."

It was previously reported by PWInsider.com (h/t WrestlingInc's Marc Middleton) that Hardy was sent home by WWE after struggling through a match at a live event in Edinburg, Texas, on Saturday.

Hardy teamed with Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre against Roman Reigns and The Usos in a six-man tag team match. It was reported that Hardy became "more sluggish" as the contest went on and disappeared through the crowd after making a hot tag to McIntyre.

It was also reported that security followed Hardy on his way out and that he did not return to celebrate with McIntyre and Woods afterward.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While it is unclear why Hardy left the match and got sent home, there is concern among fans for his well-being.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported he was told only that Hardy had a "rough night" in Edinburg and that it became "evident" as the match went on.

Although it is possible injury or illness were to blame for Hardy's struggles on Saturday, Hardy has had to overcome a history of substance misuse.

The 44-year-old former WWE and world heavyweight champion has been arrested in the past for drug possession and alcohol-related offenses.

Most recently, Hardy was arrested in July 2019 for public intoxication and in October 2019 for driving while impaired.

Hardy has been a major player on SmackDown as of late, establishing himself as one of the brand's top babyfaces and potentially working toward a Universal Championship match against Reigns.

He last appeared on the Nov. 26 episode of SmackDown, making it to the end of a battle royal for a universal title shot before getting eliminated by Sami Zayn.