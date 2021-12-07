5-Star OT Kelvin Banks Jr. Decommits from Oregon After Mario Cristobal Hired by Miami

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In the wake of Mario Cristobal leaving Oregon to take the head coaching position at the University of Miami, the Ducks lost one of their top recruits.

Class of 2022 five-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. announced on Twitter that he has de-committed from Oregon. Banks said he is "focused on doing what's best for my future and family."

Banks is a senior at Summit Creek High School in Houston, Texas. He is ranked as the No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 14 overall player in the nation by 247Sports' composite.

247Sports midlands region recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks describes Banks as a "big-bodied, big-framed lineman with potential for position versatility at tackle or guard."

Banks has offers from Texas, Texas A&M, LSU and Oklahoma State, among other schools. He projects as a future NFL draft pick.

"A high-floor offensive lineman who also still has significant developmental potential to provide a high ceiling in the long term," Brooks' evaluation continued. "Should become a multi-year high-major starter. Possesses long-term potential to reach the early rounds of the NFL Draft."

Banks isn't the only prospect to de-commit from the Ducks. He joins four-star quarterback Tanner Bailey, who also de-committed from Oregon on Monday after Cristobal's departure.

Cristobal was announced as the Hurricanes' head coach on Monday after coaching the Ducks since 2017. He replaced Manny Diaz, who went 21-15 in three seasons. According to ESPN, Miami is paying Cristobal in the range of $8 million annually and also plans to pay his $9 million buyout.

Cristobal played offensive tackle for Miami and was a part of two national championship teams in 1989 and 1991.