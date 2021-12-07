Texas Offensive Linemen to Get $50K Annually for NIL to Be Used to Support Charities

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The offensive linemen unleashing pancake blocks on the field for the Texas Longhorns next season will also have an opportunity to help people off it as part of "The Pancake Factory" program.

According to ESPN, Horns with Heart announced six Texas alumni and supporters created the program that will provide $50,000 annually to each Longhorns offensive lineman in an effort to use their name, image and likeness to support charitable causes.

The program is scheduled to start in August 2022, and Horns with Heart hopes to eventually expand to other positions and athletes in other sports.

There is also an $800,000 annual cap on the program, which means 16 offensive linemen can be included.

Texas went just 5-7 this season and will open up the 2022 campaign with a showdown against the Louisiana–Monroe Warhawks on Sept. 3.