College Football Coaches Poll 2021: Top 25 Rankings After Championship Games

College Football Coaches Poll 2021: Top 25 Rankings After Championship GamesDecember 5, 2021
The identity of the top four teams in the Coaches Poll did not change after conference championship week. Their order, however, very much did.
Alabama moved up to being the No. 1 team in the nation after capturing the SEC championship, followed by Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati. Notre Dame rounds out the Top Five.
Here is a look at how the entire Top 25 played out.
1. Alabama
2. Michigan
3. Georgia
4. Cincinnati
5. Notre Dame
6. Baylor
7. Ohio State
8. Ole Miss
9. Oklahoma State
10. Michigan State
11. Utah
12. Pitt
13. Oklahoma
14. BYU
15. Oregon
16. Iowa
17. UL Lafayette
18. NC State
19. Wake Forest
20. Kentucky
21. Houston
22. Clemson
23. Texas A&M
24. Arkansas
25. Texas-San Antonio
Alabama staked its claim to a playoff spot with a dominant 41-24 triumph over Georgia. Bryce Young threw for 421 yards and three touchdowns, all but cementing his place as the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner. The Tide will enter the postseason down an important playmaker after John Metchie III suffered what's believed to be a torn ACL, but Jameson Williams more than filled the void with 184 yards and two touchdowns Saturday.
"The resiliency they've shown all year makes this so special," Alabama coach Nick Saban told reporters. "Winning the game as we did last week, playing a game today to a level that most people probably didn't expect, I'm really proud of this bunch. They've shown tremendous ability to overcome adversity all year long."
Michigan was likewise dominant in its 42-3 win over Iowa. The Wolverines rushed for 211 yards and held the Hawkeyes to 279 yards total.
"We defied all expectations," Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson told reporters. "Nobody ever thought we could do this, especially this season and we did it — in dominant fashion."
Cincinnati completed the only undefeated regular season in the FBS with a 35-20 win over Houston. The Bearcats are set to become the first Group of Five team to join the College Football Playoff.
"The resounding statement is what we did on that football field," Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said of potentially not making the playoff. "Nobody is going to call and ask us what we think. I don't think these guys can be denied that opportunity. It would be a shame."