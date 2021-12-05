Report: Clemson's Brent Venables the Top Target to Replace Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Oklahoma has reportedly zeroed its head coaching search on Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

Chris Low of ESPN reported the deal could be finalized as soon as Sunday. Venables has focused on Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby to serve in the same position under him in Norman.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

