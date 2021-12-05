Deion Sanders Leads Jackson State to 1st SWAC Title Since 2007 After 11-1 Season

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders has led the Tigers to their first SWAC Championship since 2007 after his team beat Prairie View A&M 27-10 in the conference title game on Saturday.

Sanders is in his second season as Jackson State's head coach. The Tigers went 4-3 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign before rolling to a 11-1 mark this year.

The Jackson State program had fallen on hard times before Sanders' arrival, failing to register a winning season since 2013.

That's all changed under Sanders, who has now guided the Tigers to a 15-4 record over two years. Jackson State's defense has been tremendous in particular, allowing no more than 21 points all season.

The only time the Tigers allowed more than 17 points resulted in a 41-21 win over Texas Southern.

Jackson State has outscored its opponents 348-162 on the year, with its only loss occurring by a 12-7 score to Division I-FBS Louisiana-Monroe. The Tigers went undefeated versus fellow Division I-FCS opponents.

Thanks to its efforts, the Tigers entered Saturday No. 15 in the FCS Coaches poll.

The Celebration Bowl is next for Coach Sanders and his team, who will take on the MEAC champion South Carolina State. That game will go down on Saturday, December 18, in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. ABC will televise the matchup, which will begin at noon ET.