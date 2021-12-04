Report: Kirk Ferentz Told Iowa Players He Plans to Stay 'Multiple Years' Past 2022

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz reportedly told his players in a team meeting Friday night that he plans to return for the 2022 season and beyond, per Scott Dochterman of The Athletic.

Ferentz is on a contract that runs through the 2025 campaign.

The news comes amid several significant head coaching searches in college football. Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC, and Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU.

There were also "whispers" that the 2021 season would be Ferentz's final one in Iowa, per 247Sports. However, he made it clear two weeks ago that he hoped to remain head coach of the Hawkeyes for a long time.

“I was hoping to be [here] for a while,” Ferentz said, per 247Sports. “That's been my plan for about 23 years now. Just trying to make it to the next step, that's kind of what I've been thinking about. I think I made it to this step.”

Ferentz led Iowa to a 10-2 record this season. The Hawkeyes clinched a spot in the Big Ten Championship game versus Michigan and the team was ranked as high as No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll this year.

The 66-year-old has been head coach at Iowa since 1999, joining the team after a stint with the Baltimore Ravens. In his 23 seasons at the helm, he is 178-108 and 9-8 in bowl games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Ferentz has also led Iowa to two Big Ten titles in 2002 and 2004 and an appearance in the 2015 Big Ten title game.