CFP Chairman Gary Barta Says Brian Kelly Leaving ND a 'Nonfactor' in Evaluation

AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

Head coach Brian Kelly's departure for LSU will not have an impact on where Notre Dame places in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

ESPN's Heather Dinich reported Saturday that she was told by CFP chair Gary Barta that Kelly leaving will be a "nonfactor" in the committee's evaluation of ND.

Dinich added that Barta said the fact that defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman has been elevated to head coach and is retaining the current coaching staff lends to continuity and makes any concerns regarding turnover "moot."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.