Michigan to Wear Jersey Patch Honoring Oxford HS's Tate Myre For Big Ten Title Game

G Fiume/Getty Images

The Michigan Wolverines football team announced that it will wear uniforms with a special patch during Saturday's Big Ten championship game to honor the victims of the shooting at Oxford High School.

The patches read "TM" and "42" to honor Tate Myre, who was a football player for Oxford and one of four students who were killed in the shooting.

The patch will be in the shape of Oxford's "Block O," which Michigan said is "meant to honor all victims, survivors and community members." Four blue hearts will also be displayed on the patch to honor the victims: Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, Justin Shilling and Myre.

On Wednesday, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley was charged on 24 counts, including first-degree murder, attempted murder and terrorism causing death, per the Associated Press. Crumbley is being charged as an adult.

A change.org petition was created on Wednesday to rename the football stadium at Oxford High School after Myre. The person who created the petition wrote that Myre was "killed in an attempt to disarm the shooter," and he "put his life in danger to try and help the thousands of other students."

Myre, a member of the class of 2023, played running back and linebacker for Oxford. The team wrote about him on Twitter, saying, "Tate was on varsity since his freshman year and was an honor student. Tate was a great young man with a bright future and beloved by all."

No. 2 Michigan (11-1) will face No. 13 Iowa (10-2) in Saturday's conference championship game. A win would secure a spot in the College Football Playoff for the Wolverines.