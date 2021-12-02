Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 800th Career Goal During Manchester United vs. Arsenal

Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo hit a major benchmark when he scored in the 52nd minute against Arsenal.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner now has 800 goals for club and country.

The forward notched his 801st goal from the penalty spot in the 70th minute. Nobody else has scored more times in officially recorded fixtures, although the Czech FA claims that Josef Bican scored 821 times (there is no official record-keeper in soccer).

This hasn't been a great year for Ronaldo in terms of team success. Entering Thursday, United had 18 points, good for 10th in the Premier League. Portugal, meanwhile, still have to overcome Turkey and one of Italy or North Macedonia in order to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

But the 36-year-old remains deadly in front of goal. With his brace against Arsenal, he has scored six times in 11 Premier League appearances, edging ahead of Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood for the team lead in league play.