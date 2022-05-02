Magic's Jalen Suggs Had Surgery on Ankle Injury; Will Be Ready for Training Camp

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs underwent surgery to address a stress fracture in his right ankle and is expected to be available when the team starts training camp.

“In assessing Jalen’s right ankle at the conclusion of the season, and consulting with multiple doctors, we came to the determination to undergo this preventative measure,” general manager Jeff Weltman said. “We feel by addressing this now Jalen can still have a productive summer leading into training camp.”

The 20-year-old suffered a fractured right thumb on Nov. 29 in Orlando's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. The injury did not require surgery, though, and he ended up missing 20 games while he recovered. He also missed several games with an ankle injury suffered in March.

The fifth overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, the 6'5", 205-pound Suggs started nearly every game he played as a rookie (45 of 48). But he has struggled this year, averaging 11.8 points and 4.4 assists in 27.2 minutes per game while shooting 36.1 percent from the field and 21.4 percent from three-point range.

The Magic finished the regular season with a 22-60 record and struggled with injuries throughout the season.

Suggs' surgery should hopefully allow him to return to full health as Orlando attempts to make a leap with its young roster next season.