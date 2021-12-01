Magic's Jalen Suggs Won't Need Surgery on Thumb Injury; Reevaluation in 2 Weeks

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Orlando Magic rookie point guard Jalen Suggs is set to miss time after suffering a fractured right thumb Monday. On Tuesday, the team provided some clarity on the extent of his injury.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Orlando said Suggs will not require surgery and he will be evaluated every two weeks to assess how his thumb is healing.

