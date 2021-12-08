Blazers' Damian Lillard Reportedly Could Return from Injury Sunday After Injection

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Portland Trail Blazers star point guard Damian Lillard, who has missed his last four games with an abdominal injury, may return to the court Sunday at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Lillard underwent a cortisone injection procedure last week in response to abdominal pain he's suffered over the last few years. The pain hit a "heightened point" before the injection, per Haynes.

Lillard is scheduled for a reevaluation Friday.

Portland needs the 31-year-old on the floor if it is going to meet expectations, seeing as how he is the heart and soul of the franchise.

Lillard is a six-time All-NBA selection and six-time All-Star who can take over a game at a moment's notice with his ability to pull up from seemingly anywhere, attack the rim off the bounce and facilitate for others when defenders collapse on him.

The Weber State alum is averaging 21.5 points, 7.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 39.7 percent from the field and 30.2 percent from three-point range this season.

Lillard's return is certainly welcome, especially considering that fellow All-Star guard CJ McCollum has been diagnosed with a collapsed right lung. He did not travel with the Blazers for their road game against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

Following that matchup, the Blazers' next game will be home on Sunday in Moda Center against the T-Wolves at 9 p.m. ET.