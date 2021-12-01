Blazers' Damian Lillard Out at Least 10 Days After MRI on Abdominal Injury

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard will miss at least 10 days after an MRI confirmed lower abdominal tendinopathy.

He will be re-evaluated after the 10-day period.

This is not the first time Lillard has been sidelined by lower abdominal tendinopathy, as he previously missed a Nov. 14 contest against the Denver Nuggets with the injury . The 31-year-old reportedly played through the Tokyo Olympics with an abdominal injury, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

It's possible that Lillard's abdominal ailment has hampered him this season. The six-time All-Star is averaging 21.5 points on 39.7 percent shooting in 20 games, adding 7.8 assists per contest.

Portland is in the midst of an important season amid speculation that Lillard could request a trade. The veteran expressed frustration following a 2021 first-round playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets and was later linked in trade rumors.

With Lillard sidelined, the Trail Blazers will rely on Anfernee Simons and Dennis Smith Jr. at point guard. Simons, a 2018 first-round pick, is averaging 12.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 21 games.

Portland is 11-11 on the season and sits in a tie for 9th place in the Western Conference with the Denver Nuggets (10-10). They'll need Lillard to be healthy in order to remain in playoff contention.