Bowl Games 2021-22: Complete Schedule of Matchups

After a limited postseason last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic and shortened schedules, bowl season is back in a big way with 43 games on tap, including the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 10.

Most eyes will be on the national semifinals, with No. 1 Alabama facing No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl and No. 2 Michigan facing No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl on New Year's Eve.

After several repeat entrants in recent seasons, with Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma filling a large portion of playoff spots, there is some refreshing new blood in this year's championship field with Michigan and Cincinnati making their first appearances.

There is also a long list of interesting matchups, including top programs competing in New Year's Six bowls, smaller teams trying to prove they belong and elite talents trying to showcase their ability on the national stage.

Here is the full schedule of games for the 2021-22 bowl season.

Friday, Dec. 17

Bahamas Bowl:

Middle Tennessee State vs. Toledo

Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas (12 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Cure Bowl:

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla. (6 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

Saturday, Dec. 18

Boca Raton Bowl:

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Fla. (11 a.m. ET on ESPN)

Celebration Bowl:

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga. (12 p.m. ET on ABC)

New Mexico Bowl:

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, N.M. (2:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Independence Bowl:

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, La. (3:30 p.m. ET on ABC)

LendingTree Bowl:

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Ala. (5:45 p.m. ET on ESPN)

LA Bowl:

ABCSoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif. (7:30 p.m. ET on ABC)

New Orleans Bowl:

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La. (9:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 20

Myrtle Beach Bowl:

Brooks Stadium, Conway, S.C. (2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl:

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Frisco Bowl:

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl:

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 23

Gasparilla Bowl:

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla. (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 24

Hawai'i Bowl: Memphis vs. Hawai'i

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, Hawai'i (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl:

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Ala. (2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 27

Quick Lane Bowl:

Ford Field, Detroit, Mich. (11 a.m. ET on ESPN)

Military Bowl: East Carolina vs. TBD

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md. (2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Birmingham Bowl:

Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Ala. (12 p.m. ET on ESPN)

First Responder Bowl:

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, Texas (3:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Liberty Bowl:

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tenn. (6:45 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Holiday Bowl:

Petco Park, San Diego, Calif. (8 p.m. ET on Fox)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl:

Chase Field, Phoenix, Ariz. (10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Fenway Bowl:

Fenway Park, Boston, Mass. (11 a.m. ET on ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl:

Yankee Stadium, New York, N.Y. (2:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Cheez-It Bowl:

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla. (5:45 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Alamo Bowl:

Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas (9:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Thursday, Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl:

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C. (11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN)

Music City Bowl:

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (3 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Peach Bowl:

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga. (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl:

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev. (10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 31

Orange Bowl: Michigan vs. Georgia

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla. (ESPN)

Cotton Bowl Classic: Alabama vs. Cincinnati

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (ESPN)

Gator Bowl:

TIAA Bank Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla. (11 a.m. ET on ESPN)

Sun Bowl:

Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas (12 p.m. ET on CBS)

Arizona Bowl:

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz. (2 p.m. ET on Barstool Sports)

Saturday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl:

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla. (12 p.m. ET on ESPN2)

Citrus Bowl:

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla. (1 p.m. ET on ABC)

Fiesta Bowl:

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. (1 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Rose Bowl:

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif. (5 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Sugar Bowl:

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, La. (8:45 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Texas Bowl:

NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas (9 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 10

College Football Playoff National Championship

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana (8 p.m. ET on ESPN).