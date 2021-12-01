Report: Oklahoma's Marvin Mims 'Strongly Considering' Entering Transfer Portal

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Oklahoma wideout Marvin Mims is reportedly "strongly considering" putting his name in the transfer portal, according to Chris Hummer of 247Sports.

That potential decision may go deeper than just the departure of former head coach Lincoln Riley, who bolted to USC this past week, however.

Per that report:

"Sources say Mims has been considering a transfer since midway through the 2021 campaign, largely due to frustration with his role in the offense; a freshman All-American in 2020, Mims didn't catch a touchdown until Week 6 and was targeted only 39 times this year."

Mims caught 37 passes for 610 yards and nine scores as a freshman, but this season's production—30 catches for 648 yards and four scores—hasn't been the leap that was expected during his sophomore campaign.

Granted, he could have a change of mind. Hummer reported that a transfer isn't "considered imminent, but sources indicate the plan for him is to leave following the fall semester." But Hummer noted that those same sources said "a coaching hire and staff shake-up in Norman could always alter Mims' plans."

Mims could join quarterback Spencer Rattler, who already announced he was entering the transfer portal:

And Oklahoma's incoming 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes have already taken a hit in the wake of Riley's departure.

The biggest loss was 2023 5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson, who flipped his commitment from the Sooners to USC, though 2023 5-star wideout Brandon Inniss, 2022 4-star linebacker Kobie McKinzie and 2023 4-star running back Treyaun Webb also decommitted from the Sooners.

Whoever ultimately replaces Riley is going to have an interesting rebuilding job on his hands. The potential to lose established talents like Mims would be a major blow to that transition effort.