Report: Brian Kelly's Farewell Address to Notre Dame Lasted Less Than 2 Minutes

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Brian Kelly must have been in a hurry to start his tenure at LSU.

Pete Sampson of The Athletic reported the former Notre Dame head football coach addressed the Fighting Irish team for less than two minutes on Tuesday before he "turned around and walked out" without taking questions.

Kelly addressed the Notre Dame players because LSU announced it hired him as its next head coach.

On Monday night, Sampson shared a message Kelly sent to the Fighting Irish players apologizing that he didn't tell them he was going to the Tigers in person and calling for a 7 a.m. meeting so he could further explain:

Apparently the coach, who is set to make $95 million plus incentives during his 10-year deal, was able to explain his decision in less than two minutes.

The school hasn't yet named an interim coach for its bowl game.