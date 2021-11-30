Brian Kelly's Decision to Leave Notre Dame for LSU Wasn't Surprising, AD Says

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick said Tuesday that Brian Kelly's decision to leave ND and become the new head football coach at LSU didn't catch him off guard.

According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, Swarbrick said: "I was not surprised. There had been enough in weeks leading up, gave me the sense that there were other things attracting Brian. I was not surprised."

Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, LSU confirmed Tuesday morning that it had agreed to a 10-year, $95 million contract with Kelly to make him its new head coach after he spent the previous 12 seasons with the Fighting Irish.

