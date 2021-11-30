Russell Wilson Has 'Got to Do Better' After Seahawks' Loss to WFT, Pete Carroll Says

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

After losing their third straight game on Monday night, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll would like to see Russell Wilson step up his performance.

Carroll addressed his quarterback's play following the Seahawks' 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team.

"Well, the results aren't showing that," Carroll told reporters when asked if Wilson looked like the kind of quarterback he's been in the past. "The results and the way we're playing, it isn't showing up. He's got to do better; we all got to do better."

The Seahawks' eight losses are their most in a single season since 2011, the year before they drafted Wilson. They had a 12-win campaign and won the NFC West title in 2020.

Wilson did suffer the first significant injury of his career earlier this season. He underwent surgery on Oct. 8 to repair an extensor tendon rupture and a comminuted fracture-dislocation of his right middle finger after hitting it on Aaron Donald's helmet during a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Wilson was averaging 239.2 passing yards with 10 touchdowns, one interception and a 72.0 completion percentage in the first five games of the season prior to missing three games because of that injury.

Since returning to the lineup, Wilson has thrown for just 615 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in three games. He is completing 55.7 percent of his passes during this stretch.

Wilson has improved his performance in each of the past three games. His 247 yards passing against the Football Team marked his highest total since Week 3. The seven-time Pro Bowler also had his first game with at least two passing touchdowns since Oct. 3 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Only the Detroit Lions (0-9-1) have a worse record than the Seahawks' 3-8 mark among NFC teams.

Wilson and the Seahawks will look to turn things around on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field.