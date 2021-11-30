Chiefs' Tyreek Hill Says He'd Wager Super Bowl Ring in Race Against Usain Bolt

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he would be willing to put his Super Bowl ring on the line in a race against Usain Bolt.

Hill made the declaration in an interview with TMZ Sports this week:

The five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro appealed to Bolt and called for him to accept his challenge, saying: "Me and you can just meet at a local high school. I can come to Jamaica. We can get it poppin' on the YouTube. Huh!?"

The possibility of a Hill vs. Bolt race has been talked about for quite some time, and both men have done their part in fanning the flames and drumming up public interest.

When asked about the potential race in July, Hill called the world-class sprinter "old" and "washed up" and said he would beat Bolt in the 40-yard dash:

Bolt responded by saying he would race Hill in a 70-yard dash provided Hill agrees to put his Super Bowl ring up against one of Bolt's Olympic gold medals:

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist and longtime fastest man in the world later expressed his belief that Hill is "probably scared" to wager his Super Bowl ring since he only has one of them:

Hill poked fun at Bolt again during the TMZ Sports interview and made it clear he is serious about racing the 6'5" track star, saying:

"Right now, it's getting kind of personal. ... Right now, it's about my ego right now. Because I feel like he just tried me.

"First of all, my momma always told me you never let nobody talk trash to you if they're wearing a tight shirt like that. Like, his Puma shirt was choking him. I'm not fittin' to allow that to happen."

Hill has been widely regarded as the fastest player in the NFL throughout his six-year NFL career, and that distinction has served him well.

He is on pace for his fourth 1,000-yard receiving campaign in five seasons, and he has scored 61 touchdowns from scrimmage during his career—an average of over 10 per season.

Hill also played a big role in the Chiefs' Super Bowl win at the conclusion of the 2019 season, registering 17 receptions for 213 yards and two touchdowns during that playoff run.

As dynamic as the 5'10" speedster is, Bolt is the only man in history to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals in the 100-meter and 200-meter events.

Hill does have the age advantage at 27 to Bolt's 35, and Bolt has been retired for over four years, but Bolt likely still has blazing speed even if he's lost a few steps.

Given that Hill only has one Super Bowl ring to Bolt's eight Olympic gold medals, putting that ring on the line would perhaps be an ill-advised wager.