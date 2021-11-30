Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione 'Surprised' Lincoln Riley Took USC HC Job

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

After initially striking a diplomatic tone to address Lincoln Riley's departure for USC, Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione provided some insight into his true feelings Monday.

"We're here today, surprised by yesterday, but with unlimited excitement for tomorrow," he said at a press conference to introduce interim coach Bob Stoops.

University president Joe Harroz said he was "absolutely" disappointed as well.

Riley's decision may have been more expected if there had been any undercurrent of frustration between him and the administration in Norman, Oklahoma.

In a similar move, Jimbo Fisher bolted Florida State for Texas A&M after the 2017 season, but that was the culmination of longstanding internal turmoil. If Fisher hadn't taken the Aggies' job, then it probably would've been another school at some point.

Based on what has come out so far, there wasn't any sort of drama at OU. Castiglione addressed perhaps the biggest question everybody had and said Riley didn't appear to be upset with the process that led the Sooners to join the SEC in July 2025.

"He was engaged in our thoughts about it," Castiglione said. "He was definitely on board with it. And in many conversations since that announcement was made, he continued to be very much on board with it. There wasn't any mention of unrest."

For whatever reason(s), Riley was no longer intrigued about leading Oklahoma, but the school is bound to have a line out the door of candidates who are interested in succeeding the 38-year-old. Few schools have been as consistent on the gridiron over the last 50 or so years.

Still, moving to a new, more competitive conference outside of your geographic region isn't guaranteed to leave you in a better place than you were before. Just ask West Virginia, Nebraska and Maryland.